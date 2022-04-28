Working on the railroad

Tracks are undergoing undercutting

If you’ve been wondering what has been going on with all the construction equipment on the railroad tracks in Ironton, Norfolk Southern is working on drainage issues on the surface under the ties that raises parts of the rails and makes the ride bumpy.

In a maintenance process called undercutting, material, called ballast, under and around the rails are being removed and then drainage pipes will be put in to draw rain water away so the tracks are more level. The stones will be then replaced.

Email newsletter signup

The machines cover about 1,000-1,500 feet a day.

Temporary fill will be put in at crossings at Pine and Jefferson streets and at the entrance to the landing to the Ohio River.

Once the undercutting is done, the asphalt will be replaced at the crossings.

The work is expected to be completed next month.