Ironton, Wallace topple Lady Panthers

CHESAPEAKE — With Keegan Moore hurt and unable to pitch, someone had to step up.

Braylin Wallace didn’t just step up, she was high-stepping.

Wallace pitched a 5-hitter, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 12-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Ironton backed Wallace with 12 hits led by Graycie Brammer who was 4-for-5 with a double and 3 runs batted in.

Keegan Moore was 3-4 with 3 RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-2 with a double and 2 RBI, Kylie Miller 2-4, Bella Sorbilli 1-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Emily Weber 1-4 and Jada Rogers had an RBI.

Ironton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Brammer reached on an error, Weber singled, both moved up on a passed ball and a wild pitch scored Brammer. Sorbilli was safe on an error as Weber scored.

Sorbilli went to third base on the error and scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got a run in the second when Brammer singled, Weber was hit by a pitch and Keegan Moore singled.

The lead went to 6-0 in the fourth.

Brammer singled with one out, Weber hit into a force play, Moore walked and Sorbilli doubled both runners home.

Ironton got 2 more runs in the fifth inning.

Natalie Carter was safe on an error, Wallace hit into a fielder’s choice, Miller singled and courtesy runner Kassey Harvey scored when Rogers grounded out. Brammer got her third hit to drive home Miller.

Ironton scored its final 6 runs in the seventh inning.

Miller singled leading off, Rogers walked, the runners moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Brammer’s double.

Weber was safe on an error, courtesy runners Aubrey Shavers and Braleigh Thomas moved up on a passed ball and Moore drove them home with a base hit.

Sorbilli walked and Katelyn Moore doubled scoring pinch-runners Sidney Douglas and Joselyn Maynard.

Chesapeake avoided the shutout in the bottom of the seventh when Hannah Webb reached on an error an scored on Sam Hefner’s base hit.

Hefner went 3-3 while Sidney Fuller and Mckenna Brown each went 1-3.

Ironton 310 220 6 = 14 12 2

Chesapeake 000 000 1 = 1 5 6

Braylin Wallace and Natalie Carter. Hannah Webb, Morgan Clark (7) and Abigail Birkhimer. W-Wallace (IP-7.0, H-4, R-1, ER-0, K-10, BB-0). L-Webb (IP-6.0, H-12, R-14, ER-7, K-2, BB-4, HBP-2, WP-4). Clark (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Gracie Brammer 4-5 2B 3-RBI, Emily Weber 1-4, Keegan Moore 3-4 3-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-4 2B 2-RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Kylie Miller 2-4, Jada Rogers RBI; CHS: Sidney Fuller 1-3, Mckenna Brown 1-3, Sam Hefner 3-3.