By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Ironton Fighting Tigers had no trouble crossing home plate.

On the other hand, Chaydan Kerns kept the Chesapeake Panthers from even denting it.

Kerns pitched five innings of 2-hit shutout baseball as Ironton blanked the Panthers 14-0 in Ohio Valley Conference 6-inning game on Friday.

Kerns went the first 5 innings striking out 6 and he did not issue a walk. Matt Sheridan finished up allowing a single and getting a strike out.

Ian Ginger celebrated his first time in the leadoff spot as he went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jacob Sloan was 1-1 with 2 RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-2 and an RBI, Trevor Kleinman and Brady Moatz 1-3, Kerns 1-4 with an RBI and both Peyton Aldridge and Hunter Freeman had an RBI.

Chesapeake’s hits came from John Brammer and Eli Pratt who were 1-2 and Nick Wright 1-3.

Ironton went up 2-0 in the second inning with a 2-out rally.

Connor Kleinman singled, went to second on a balk and stole third and scored on an error.

Sheridan walked, Ginger singled and Aldridge was safe n an error as Sheridan scored.

The Fighting Tigers (7-8, 6-5) extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning.

With 2 outs, Jon Wylie walked, Moatz was hit by a pitch and Trevor Kleinman drew a walk to load the bases.

Sloan lined an 0-2 pitcher of a 2-run single and Kleinman scored on a wild pitch.

Ironton erupted for 9 runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Aldridge walked leading off, Wylie and Moatz were hit by the pitch and Aldridge scored on a wild pitch.

Trevor Kleinman got an infield hit to load the bases and Wylie scored on an error that allowed Moatz and Kleinman to move up a base.

Kerns got a base hit to drive in Moatz, Connor Kleinman walked to force his brother Trevor home. Hunter Freeman was hit by a pitch to send Sloan home, Ginger got an infield hit to score Kerns and Aldridge hit into a fielder’s choice to score Freeman. Connor Kleinman scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Ironton 020 309 = 14 8 2

Chesapeake 000 000 = 0 3 3

Chaydan Kerns, Matt Sheridan (6) and Brady Moatz. Nick Wright, Hayden Blankenship (5), John Brammer (6) and Hayden Blankenship, Austin Henderson. W-Kerns (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-6, BB-0). Sheridan (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-0, WP-2). L-Wright (IP-4.0, H-5, R-5, ER-4, K-4, BB-4, HBP-2, WP-2). Blankenship (IP-1.0, H-1, R-5, ER-5, K-0, BB-2, HBP-3, WP-3, Balk-1). Brammer (IP-1.0, H-2, R-4, ER-4, K-1, BB-2, HBP-2, WP-2). Hitting-Ironton: Ian Ginger 3-5 RBI, Peyton Aldridge RBI, Brady Moatz 1-3, Trevor Kleinman 1-3, Jacob Sloan 1-1 2-RBI Chaydan Kerns 1-4 RBI, Conor Kleinman 1-2 RBI, Hunter Freeman RBI; CHS: Nick Wright 1-3, John Brammer 1-2, Eli Pratt 1-2.