Glenna Myers

Nov. 23, 1935–April 27, 2022

Glenna Myers, 86, of Waterloo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 23, 1935, to the late Noah and Eva Harper Delawder.

She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth Myers on July 16, 2005.

Mrs. Myers was a 1954 graduate of Waterloo High School and a former treasurer for Symmes Valley Schools.

She loved cooking for her family and enjoyed watching hummingbirds and growing her flowers.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Debbie Myers; son, Richard “Rick” Myers; four brothers, Ed, Earl, Donald and Ray Delawder; and three sisters, Bessie Russell, Audrey Malone and Chloe Malone.

Those left to cherish her memory are two granddaughters, Heather Myers, of Coal Grove; and Jessica Myers, of Ironton; four great-grandchildren, Shayden, Jesse, Nelson Lee and Clint; chosen daughter, Beth Walbrigh, and her husband, Greg, of Ironton; and many nieces, nephews, other family member and friends who will mourn her passing

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Bill Goodall officiating. Burial will follow in Slabfork Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice, 2330 Pollard Rd Ashland Kentucky 41101.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.