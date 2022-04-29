Healing Our Nation Rally to return in June

The Healing Our Nation Rally returns to Lawrence County this June. The event will be held at Centenary Independent Christian Church, 3366 State Route 243, Ironton, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Those leading segments of the event include:

• Dr. David Lucas, of Central Christian Church, Ironton, will lead the service and Rev. Robert Chaffins, Oak Street Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Flatwoods, Kentucky, will do the invocation.

Email newsletter signup

• The Jeanettes Creek Christian Baptist Church Youth Group Wheelersburg will lead the pledges to the American flag, the Christian flag and the Bible.

• Rev. Aaron Abner, of the Lagrange Free Will Baptist Church, Ironton, will lead the military service/first responders prayer.

• Rev. Delbert Dixon First Huntington Christian Baptist Church will lead our prayer for military veterans.

• CJ Blevins Pastor, Jeanettes Creek Christian Baptist Church, Wheelersburg, will lead the prayer for the drug and alcohol epidemic of the Tri-State and the nation.

• Rev. Jimmy Matney, Centenary Independent Church, will lead the prayer for the youth of the Tri-State and the nation.

• Rev. Jeff Cremeans, Ironton City Mission Church, Ironton, will lead the prayer for the homeless of the Tri-State and the nation.

• Sonya Ctites-Newman, Faith Baptist Church, Ashland, Kentucky, will sing.

• Terry L. Jones, pastor at Resurrection Hope UMC, will ask for God’s blessing upon the Gospel message.

• Pastor Matt O’Bryant, Calvary Baptist Church, Ironton, will deliver the Gospel message.

• Pastor Gary Newman, Faith Baptist Church, Ashland, Kentucky, will lead the closing prayer at the flagpole or in front of the flag in the sanctuary.

Due to the delays in the decision on whether or not to hold Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally this year, they will not be able to hold their Annual Bible drive and giveaway.

They will still be doing the Because Katie Cares nonperishable food drive.

To make a donation to the rally or the Food Drive, make your check payable to Michael Murphy and mail it to Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally, PO Box 401, Ironton, Ohio, 45635 and write either “food drive” or “prayer rally” on the memo line of the check.