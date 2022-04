Lawrence Thompson

Lawrence A. Thompson, 89, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.