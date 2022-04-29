Rubadue earns top award

MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Samantha Rubadue, Class of 2022, of Ironton, recently earned a first-place national award from the National Electronic Media Association for her undergraduate research about childhood sexual abuse in high-risk neighborhoods.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the faculty members that supported me and gave me the opportunity to compete,” Rubadue said. “Our communication faculty have always been really great about helping us get involved and giving us the tools to build a strong portfolio, and the department-wide support has really encouraged me to take advantage of the opportunities I’ve been presented with.”

For her research project, “Monsters in the Masses: A Critical Analysis of S02E12 of Criminal Minds Relating to Childhood Sexual Abuse in High-Risk Neighborhoods,” Rubadue took a media artifact, the TV show, and analyzed it using critical rhetoric to see how the show represented the dissonance between whether to report or not report on part of the victim comes through both socially and psychologically and where providers are lacking in public health information, screenings of community leaders and adequate support systems.

Email newsletter signup

“While Sam is definitely an overachiever, she is a good representative of the number of well-rounded students who take advantage of all the opportunities in our department to grow professionally,” said Marilee Morrow, Professor of Communication. “I am so proud that her hard work has been recognized with national production awards from the National Electronic Media Association NBS-AERhos.

These are proof she has applied what she has learned. I’m certain her amazing work ethic will continue in graduate school.”

Rubadue, who serves as the WCMO-TV station manager on campus, will continue her education in the fall by attending the University of Cincinnati. She will be a part of the Master of Arts in Communication program.

“I really hope more of our students decide to join groups like NBS-AERho and take the chance to submit what they’ve created to competitions,” Rubadue said. “You get a great opportunity to connect with professionals and other students, and it’s also a fantastic resume or graduate school application builder.”

Located in Marietta, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.