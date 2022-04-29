Stuntebeck, Brown lead Flyers rout of Rebels

By JIM WALKER

CROWN CITY — Blake Stuntebeck had the big bat. Drew Brown had the big arm. As a result, the St. Joseph Flyers had the big win.

Stuntebeck went 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs while Brown threw a 6-hitter with 7 strikeouts and only one walk in a 5-inning game as the Flyers routed the South Gallia Rebels 19-2 on Friday.

The Flyers started slow with just a 2-1 lead after 2 innings but scored 17 runs over 3 innings to win going away.

“We got going after a couple of innings. South Gallia made some nice plays early, but once we got going we kept going,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant who was celebrating his 51st birthday.

“We hit pretty well. Stuntebeck had a nice game and Drew Brown threw the ball well.”

The Flyers went up 2-0 in the top of the first.

Kai Coleman singled and went to second on an outfield error. He stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Landon Rowe was safe on an error, stole second and came around the score on a throwing error.

South Gallia answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Briar Williams led off with a single and scored on Alex Oram’s double.

After a quiet second inning, the Flyers scored 5 times in the third to lead 7-1.

With 2 outs, Landon Rowe singled, stole second and came home on a throwing error.

Elijah Rowe walked, stole second and came home on a double by Stuntebeck.

Michael Mahlmeister singled to put runners on the corners and then stole second. Drew Brown singled to center as both runners scored.

Brown went to second on the throw home, Wesley Neal was safe on an error as Brown went to third. Neal stole second and an error o the play allowed Brown to score.

The lead grew to 11-1 in the top of the fourth.

Coleman and Landon Rowe drew one-out walks and Elijah Rowe had an RBI double. Stuntebeck — a.k.a the Gipper — singled on the first pitch to drive home both runners.

Mahlmeister was safe on an error, both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Stuntebeck scored when Brown grounded out.

The Rebels got a run in the bottom of the inning as Ean Combs got a lead-off triple and Aden Conwell had a 2-out double.

The Flyers then iced the outcome with an 8-run fifth inning.

Mark Hodges singled, Brady “Q” Medinger and Coleman walked to load the bases and Landon Rowe walked to force Hodges home. Medinger scored on a wild pitch.

Elijah Rowe was safe on an error to score as Coleman scored and Stuntebeck reached on an error and Landon Rowe scored. Mahlmeister hit into a fielder’s choice as Elijah Rowe scored, Brown was safe on an error, Hodges singled in a run, a balk sent Mahlmeister home and Coleman was safe on an error as the final run scored.

Besides Stuntebeck, Hodges was 2-4 with an RBI, Brown 1-3 with 3 RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Mahlmeister 1-4 and an RBI, and both Coleman and Landon Rowe 1-3.

St. Joseph 205 48 = 19 9 0

South Gallia 100 10 = 2 6 12

Drew Brown and Mark Hodges. Tristan Saber, Briar Williams (5) and Alex Oram. W-Brown (IP-5.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-1). L-Tristan Saber (IP-4.0, H-8, R-13, ER-9, K-1, BB-4, WP-1). Williams IP-1.0, H-1, R-6, ER-1, K-0, BB-3, WP-1, Balk-1). Hitting-StJ: Kai Coleman 1-3, Landon Rowe 1-3 RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 2-4 2B 4-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-4 RBI, Drew Brown 1-4 3-RBI, Mark Hodges 2-4 RBI; SG: Briar Williams 1-3, Alex Oram 3-3 2B RBI, Aden Conwell 1-2 2B RBI, Ean Combs 1-2 3B.