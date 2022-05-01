Election Day – Tuesday, May 3

Voting hours: Polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Early in-person voting at Lawrence County Courthouse

Monday, May 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Absentee ballots returned by U.S. Mail must be postmarked no later than May 2 and received by boards of elections by this date to be counted.

All local candidates listed were sent a questionnaire. Candidates were given a limit on words. Some answers have been cut to the length specifications. Edits are denoted with (…).

Lawrence County Commissioner

EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates were asked about locating the new Lawrence County Jail at the former Lombard Elementary site. Since the questionnaires were mailed, the Lawrence County Commission announced they are removing the Lombard site from consideration in favor of a site in a nonresidential neighborhood.

Mike Finley

• Age: 64

• Residence: Burlington, Ohio

• Party: Republican

• Professional background: Graduate of Chesapeake High School, Class of 1976. I went on to apprenticeship and became a certified mason in all 50 states and Canada.

• Occupation: Bricklayer, contactor and entrepreneur.

• Political Experience: Fayette Township Trustee.

• Civic Involvement: Concerned Citizens of Burlington, vice president of the Special Needs Youth Sportsmen, member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

• What will your top priority be if elected to office? Less talk and more action. I will focus on economic development to attract businesses to provide well-paying jobs for our residents. I will work to save the Union Rome Sewer plant so our citizens can afford this basic service.

• What makes you the best candidate for the job? I am tenacious and driven. I will relentlessly pursue the betterment of Lawrence County.

• What professional Accomplishments are you most proud of? I once received a Governor’s Award for Most Innovative Idea in Housing.

• Do you favor the former Lombard elementary school as the site of the Lawrence County Jail? If not, Where would you propose it be located: No. I do not support a jail in a residential area. We have an abundance of land in Lawrence County and can find a more appropriate site.

• The county has, in recent years, seen a number of recovery centers open. Do you feel these centers are a benefit to our region? Do you feel there should be more regulation as to their operation? (…) It is important for those with substance abuse issues to have access to resources to help them recover. I do believe there needs to be more regulation at the state and federal level to ensure all clients are receiving proper care and our communities remain safe.

• What do you think could be done to improve broadband service for the county? I think we should explore the use of 5G Wireless networks, which removes the burden of a wired broadband connection to provide high speed access. I believe building and maintaining fiber lines is the biggest obstacle we currently have.

• What do you see as the economic model for the future of Lawrence county? Business draws business. I would like to create an incubator to give small businesses the education and resources they need to thrive.

• Other comments: I have a passion for Lawrence County. I want to see our county thrive now and in the future. I ask for you to vote for me, Mike Finley, on May 3.

Lester Brumfield

(No questionnaire returned)

Freddie Hayes Jr. (incumbent)

• Age: 48

• Residence: Rome Township

• Party: Republican

• Professional background: Lawrence County Commissioner, private business owner/operator, manager of Lawrence Water Corporation.

• Occupation: Lawrence County Commissioner

• Political experience: Lawrence County Commissioner 2012-current, Central Committee 2016-current, Board of Elections 2010-2012, Lawrence County Fair Board

• Civic involvement: Lions Club, county senior centers, Ohio Imagination Library, Project First Impression

• What will be your top priority if elected to office? I’ll build upon past successes and create new opportunities for employment, education/skill training and recreation. I’ll prioritize services surrounding our veterans, our youth and our seniors. I’ll do all of this while protecting the financial health of our county.

• What makes you the best candidate for the job? There is no substitute for experience. I have a depth of knowledge and understanding of the job that will allow me to continue service without a learning curve. (…)

• What professional accomplishments are you most proud of? While I am proud of many personal professional accomplishments, what I am most proud of is the financial stability of Lawrence County. Since I have been in office, the county has always operated in the black. (…)

• Do you favor the former Lombard elementary school as the site of the Lawrence County Jail? If not, Where would you propose it be located?: (…) we have secured a larger more conducive site at the old cement plant site. It’s just outside city limits, so we are working closely with the mayor of Ironton to annex the location into the City of Ironton.

• The county has, in recent years, seen a number of recovery centers open. Do you feel these centers are a benefit to our region? Do you feel there should be more regulation as to their operation? Rehabilitation of our addicted population is critical. (…) We have to strengthen our approach to recovery, while protecting all of our citizens from the effects of drug abuse. We should hold centers accountable for measured success of their clients.

• What do you think could be done to improve broadband service for the county? (…) Recently, there were millions of dollars awarded to Lawrence County projects through grant funding from the Ohio Residential Broadband Grant Program. We will be matching those grants with 1.2 million dollars from county coffers. The buildout should take two years.

• What do you see as the economic model for the future of Lawrence County? (…) When you consider the millions of dollars being invested in the build out technology and combine that with our river, rail and highway systems, we have an attractive climate for economic growth by soliciting manufacturing and technology-based industries. (…)

Brian Pinkerman

(No questionnaire returned)

Tim Sexton

• Age: 60

• Residence: Coal Grove

• Party: Republican

• Professional background: Ohio State Trooper, chief investigator-Lawrence County Prosecutor, adjunct faculty-Ohio University Southern, founded Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force and director 15 years, program administrator and grant subject matter expert-Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (…)

• Occupation: Current contract investigative agent for Southern Ohio Council of Governments serving the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

• Political Experience: Village Council at Coal Grove, sought and served one term. Lawrence County Sheriff 2001-2009. Active participant in campaigns of Ray “Moose” Dutey (auditor) and JB Collier, Jr. (prosecutor).

• Civic Involvement: Burlington Historic Jail Committee, volunteer presenter at Lawrence County Historical Society Ghost Walk, prior Youth League coaching in baseball/basketball, volunteer Life of Christ Drama.

• What will be your top priority if elected? Accountability to the taxpayer of their investments, their taxes. I will be efficient addressing NEEDS.

• What makes you the best candidate for the job? I chose to run because I care. I believe in government of the people, by the people, for the people. My government experience will prove to be an asset in leadership needed in the role as your County Commissioner. (…)

• What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? My entry and graduation at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy; In 1991 I started the law enforcement program on behalf of former Superintendent Perry Walls at what was then the Lawrence County Vocational School. That remains a successful program today. (…)

• Do you favor the former Lombard Elementary School as the site of the new Jail? If not, where? I have been clear from day one in opposition to this site. There were no public hearings and homeowners were blindsided by this announcement. My option is the most effective and efficient. Build a 125-bed jail at the current site (…)

• The county has, in recent years, seen a number of recovery centers open. Do you feel these centers benefit the region? Do you feel there should be more regulation as to their operation? One thing people must have is hope, for without hope you have nothing. However, there should be regulations. For instance, licensing and inspections fees should be enacted by local government entities. (…)

• What can be done to improve broadband service? Work with the federal, state, and local governments. Seek grant funds, engage with stakeholders in the field seeking expert advice and direction to reach a set goal for improving the services in our county.

• What do you see as the economic model for the future of Lawrence County? I think, as a commissioner, you engage with experts looking at options and making wise decisions on investments. You seek to invest dollars when you can at the local level. (…)

• Other comments: I attend Sharon Baptist Church at Ironton, where I have served as a trustee, finance committee member and usher. I am pro life.

Lawrence County Auditor

Paul David Knipp

(No questionnaire returned)

Ballot issues

Proposed sales and use tax increase Lawrence County

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage

“The Board of County Commissioners of Lawrence County proposes to levy a sales and use tax increase in the amount of one-half of one percent (1/2%) for the purpose of construction, operation, acquisition, equipping, or repair of a detention facility in the County, for a continuing period of time.

Shall the resolution of the Lawrence County Commissioners proposing a 1/2% increase in the sales and use tax be approved?”

Proposed Tax Levy – (Renewal)

City of Ironton

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage

“A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the City of Ironton, for the purpose of providing and maintaining recreational services, at a rate not exceeding one-half (0.5) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to five cents ($0.05) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”