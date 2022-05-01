Dale’s clutch hit lifts Lady Hornets over Blue Angels

By JIM WALKER

COAL GROVE — Forget a double dare. How about a Double Dale?

Jordyn Dale’s clutch 2-run double rallied the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to an 8-7 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Gallipolis scored twice in the first inning and once in the second for a 3-0 lead

Coal Grove tied the game in the third with a 3-run rally keyed by Rylee Harmon’s RBI double.

Gallipolis scored 4 runs in the fourth inning to lead. 7-3.

Taylor Mathie walked to force in a run, Grace Truance singled in another and Abby Hammons hit into a fielder’s choice to score a run.

Coal Grove cut the deficit to 7-6 in the fifth inning with a rally triggered by Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black who had RBIs.

Dale gave the Lady Hornets the tying and winning runs by stroking a 3-1 pitch for a 2-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Abbie Deeds worked the final 3.2 innings to get the win. She gave up 3 hits, no runs, fanned 3 and did not walk a batter.

The Lady Hornets had 9 hits led by Dale who went 3-4 with the double and 3 RBI.

Kassidy Travis was 2-3, Harmon 1-4 with a double and RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-4 with a double, Katie Deeds 1-2 and an RBI and Kaleigh Murphy 1-4.

Mathie got the loss as she gave up all 8 runs, 5 earned, struck out 5 and walked one.

Truance was 2-4 with a double and RBI, Hammons 2-4 and 3 RBI, Colbie Nida 2-4 and a double, Jenna Harrison and Bree Cemini 1-3 and Addy Burke 1-4.

Gallipolis 210 400 0 = 7 9 6

Coal Grove 003 032 x = 8 9 4

Taylor Mathie and Maddi Meadows. Kaleigh Murphy, Abbie Deeds (4) and Katie Deeds. W-A. Deeds (IP-3.2, H-3, R-0, ER-0, K-3, BB-0). Murphy (IP-31, H-6, R-7, ER-6, K-4, BB-3, WP-1). L-Mathie (IP-6.0, H-9, R-8, ER-5, K-6, BB-1). Hitting-GAHS: Jenna Harrison 1-3, Abby Hammons 2-4 3-RBI, Grace Truance 2-4 2B RBI, Addy Burke 1-4, Bree Cemini 1-3, Colbie Nida 2-4 2B; CG Kaleigh Murphy 1-4, Jordyn Dale 3-4 2B 3-RBI, Rylee Harmon 1-4 2B RBI, Katie Deeds 1-2 RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3 2B, Kassidy Travis 2-3.