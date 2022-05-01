Area High School Baseball & Softball Standings
Published 11:46 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022
High School Standings
BASEBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Gallipolis 9 1 9 4
Portsmouth 8 2 13 3
Fairland 7 2 9 5
Rock Hill 6 3 10 5
Ironton 6 5 7 8
Coal Grove 2 8 3 12
Chesapeake 0 8 1 19
South Point 0 9 1 11
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Sym. Valley 9 0 11 1
St. Joseph 11 2 16 2
Ports. Clay 9 4 9 7
Notre Dame 8 4 9 8
Green 5 9 5 14
Western 2 9 2 10
Sciotoville E. 1 9 1 16
New Boston 2 10 2 10
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Lucas. Valley 12 1 13 1
Wheelersburg 12 1 13 5
Minford 10 3 11 5
Waverly 6 7 9 8
Oak Hill 5 8 9 9
So. Webster 5 8 9 9
Ports. West 4 9 7 9
Northwest 4 9 4 10
Eastern 1 12 3 13
SOFTBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Portsmouth 10 0 17 2
Ironton 8 3 12 5
Rock Hill 7 4 10 5
Gallipolis 7 5 10 8
Fairland 5 5 10 10
Coal Grove 5 6 7 10
South Point 1 10 3 13
Chesapeake 0 10 2 12
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Notre Dame 11 0 14 1
Sym. Valley 7 2 9 5
Ports. Clay 7 2 10 7
Green 5 6 5 9
New Boston 3 8 5 14
Western 1 6 2 10
Sciotoville E. 0 10 0 13
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Wheelersburg 12 0 16 1
Ports. West 11 2 19 2
So. Webster 8 5 11 7
Northwest 8 6 11 10
Lucas. Valley 7 6 7 9
Waverly 5 7 7 9
Eastern 3 10 5 13
Oak Hill 2 11 3 12
Minford 2 11 2 13