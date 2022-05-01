Area High School Baseball & Softball Standings

Published 11:46 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

High School Standings

BASEBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Gallipolis 9 1 9 4

Portsmouth 8 2 13 3

Fairland 7 2 9 5

Rock Hill 6 3 10 5

Ironton 6 5 7 8

Coal Grove 2 8 3 12

Chesapeake 0 8 1 19

South Point 0 9 1 11

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Sym. Valley 9 0 11 1

St. Joseph 11 2 16 2

Ports. Clay 9 4 9 7

Notre Dame 8 4 9 8

Green 5 9 5 14

Western 2 9 2 10

Sciotoville E. 1 9 1 16

New Boston 2 10 2 10

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Lucas. Valley 12 1 13 1

Wheelersburg 12 1 13 5

Minford 10 3 11 5

Waverly 6 7 9 8

Oak Hill 5 8 9 9

So. Webster 5 8 9 9

Ports. West 4 9 7 9

Northwest 4 9 4 10

Eastern 1 12 3 13

SOFTBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Portsmouth 10 0 17 2

Ironton 8 3 12 5

Rock Hill 7 4 10 5

Gallipolis 7 5 10 8

Fairland 5 5 10 10

Coal Grove 5 6 7 10

South Point 1 10 3 13

Chesapeake 0 10 2 12

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Notre Dame 11 0 14 1

Sym. Valley 7 2 9 5

Ports. Clay 7 2 10 7

Green 5 6 5 9

New Boston 3 8 5 14

Western 1 6 2 10

Sciotoville E. 0 10 0 13

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Wheelersburg 12 0 16 1

Ports. West 11 2 19 2

So. Webster 8 5 11 7

Northwest 8 6 11 10

Lucas. Valley 7 6 7 9

Waverly 5 7 7 9

Eastern 3 10 5 13

Oak Hill 2 11 3 12

Minford 2 11 2 13

