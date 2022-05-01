Wayne National Forest announces Wolcott Trail closure on weekdays

PEDRO — Wayne National Forest Acting Forest Supervisor Joe Koloski has issued a Closure Order for a portion of the Wolcott Trail, located on the Ironton Ranger District in Lawrence and Scioto Counties. The order is necessary for public safety during the implementation of timber harvest activities.

The order closes the section of Wolcott Trail from Forest Road 132 (known as the New Road) to the Lyra Trail weekly from noon on Monday to midnight Saturday. The trail section will remain open on weekends and on federal holidays that fall on weekdays. The closure order and map depicting closed areas are available on the Alerts & Notices page (https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/wayne/alerts-notices) of the Wayne National Forest website.

The order will remain in effect until it has been terminated by the forest supervisor, or until April 7, 2023, whichever comes first. An order violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

For up-to-date information on the Wayne National Forest, visit its website http://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/waynenationalforest, and Twitter https://twitter.com/WayneNationalFS.