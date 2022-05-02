Gerald Greenwood

Gerald “Jerry” S. Greenwood, 82, of Ironton, died on May 1, 2022.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at Tracey Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will follow at noon with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday in Benton, Illinois, at Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1, Ironton, OH 45638, or First Baptist Church, Ironton, 304 S. 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.