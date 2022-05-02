Gregory Hager

Jan. 22, 1949–April 30, 2022

Following a lengthy and debilitating journey with Parkinson’s Disease, Gregory Freeman Hager, age 73, of Coal Grove, received the ultimate healing and was freed from all pain and confusion on April 30, 2022, at two o’clock in the afternoon. With his wife and son by his bedside, Gregg left them to see Jesus. His prayers were finally answered.

Gregg will be deeply missed by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Gossett Hager; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Michele Hager, of Westerville; as well as granddaughters, Vina and Ruby Hager; one sister, Elizabeth Chapman, one brother, David (Robin) Hager; two nieces that loved and cared for him like daughters, Becky and Baylie Clagg; one godson, Dane Clagg; a niece, Stephanie Naugle; and nephew, Michael Hager, all of West Virginia.

Gregg was born Jan. 22, 1949, to George and Mamie Freeman Hager of Culloden, West Virginia.

He was a graduate of Milton High School and the Huntington Barber College in West Virginia. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree of Ashland Oil Refinery #2 (Marathon Petroleum).

Gregg was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ironton and a former member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Wilgus. He was a former deacon at both churches as well as serving in other areas of leadership.

Touring the Holy Lands in 1986, with his then-pastor, Roger Pierce, was a life-changing, spiritual event for Gregg.

He found joy in serving others until his health no longer permitted.

Although a soft spoken and unassuming man, Gregg supported his wife’s early political career, by passing out candy, giving friendly handshakes and proudly introducing himself as Mr. Sharon Hager.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a half-brother, Billy Jack Hager; a half sister, Dorothy Hager Zander, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edman and Thelma Gossett; a sister-in-law, Joyce Gossett Reyburn; brother-in-law George Reyburn; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Chapman.

In honoring Gregg’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Those wishing to join the family on his final journey, may gather at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, on Wednesday. The procession to Wilgus Fairview Cemetery will leave at 2:20 p.m.

Public, military, graveside services will be presented by Symmes Valley Veterans and officiated by Pastor Roger Pierce. Taps will be played by Michael Smith and singing by Bret Evanich.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Community Hospice at 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101 or to Parkinson’s Foundation at 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.

The family wishes to express sincerest appreciation for Gregg’s excellent care to his friend and home health aide, Bill Lutz, the dedicated staff at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley and Community Hospice.

To make online condolences to the Hager family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.