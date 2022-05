Myrtle Mancini

Myrtle Belle Singer Ankrim Mancini, 96, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service was held on Sunday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.