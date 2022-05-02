Robin Sells

Robin Lee Sells, 76, of Willow Wood, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Lewis Sells.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Lenny Campbell. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer the Sells family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.