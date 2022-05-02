Terry Neal

Terry Mack Neal, 73, of South Point, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Thalia Bryant Neal.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Ken Gowen officiating the service and Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 performing Masonic rites. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.