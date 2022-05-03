Kleinman’s 3-hitter keys Ironton over Redmen, 1-0

By Jim Walker

The Ironton Fighting Tigers have scored just one run in 2 games this season against the Rock Hill Redmen.

And their record is 1-1.

Trevor Kleinman not only pitched a 3-hitter as Ironton blanked the Redmen 1-0, he drove in the game’s only run.

“TK is lights out right now,” Ironton coach Travis Wylie said about Kleinman. “He’s locating his off-speed and can reach back with a little more on his fastball when he needs to.”

Trenton Williams won the first meeting 3-0 with a. 5-hitter. He was the tough-luck loser this time as he gave up 6 hits, struck out 5, walked 2, hit 2 batters and the one run was earned.

“(Williams) is a crafty righty. You’ve got to give him credit. He threw well,” coach Wylie said.

Ironton (8-8, 7-5) got he only run in the bottom of the first inning.

Jon Wylie got an infield hit, Ian Ginger sacrificed him to second and Kleinman helped his own cause with an RBI single.

“We had opportunities the first two innings and only scratched across the one run,” said coach Wylie. “We need to cash in when we get runners in scoring position. Right now, we’re taking any win any way we can.”

Ironton’s 6 has came from Wylie who went 2-2, Ginger 1-2, Kleinman 1-2, Peyton Aldridge 1-3 and Nate Bias 1-3.

Dylan Griffith and Isaiah Kelly were 1-3 and Jaedon Stevens 1-2 to account for Rock Hill’s 3 hits.

Ironton will host South Point on Wednesday.

Rock Hill 000 000 0 = 0 3 0

Ironton 100 000 x = 1 6 2

Trenton Williams and Isaiah Kelly. Trevor Kleinman and Hunter Freeman. W-Kleinman (IP-7.0, H-3, R-0, K-7, BB-3). L-Williams (IP-6.0, H-6, R-1, ER-1, K-5, BB-2, HBP-2). Hitting-RH: Dylan Griffith 1-3, Isaiah Kelly 1-3, Jaedon Stevens 1-2; Ironton: Jon Wylie 2-2, Ian Ginger 1-2, Trevor Kleinman 1-2, Peyton Aldridge 1-3, Nate Bias 1-3.