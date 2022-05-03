Lady Dragons win slugfest vs. Lady Trojans

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Are you ready for some football?

OK, how about some really offensive softball instead?

The Fairland Lady Dragons used a couple of 6-run innings to outscored the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 16-15 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Fairland racked up 22 hits while Portsmouth banged out 15.

The offensive contributions were plentiful for the Lady Dragons who belted 2 home runs.

Kaylee Salyer just missed the cycle as she went 3-4 with a double, triple and a home run while driving in 5 runs. Ally Shepherd was 2-2 with a double, home run and 4 RBI.

Katie Pruitt went 4-4 with a double, Jordan Spencer 3-5, Katy Bell 3-4 with a double, Mika Jo Blake 2-5 and a double, Makena Black 4-5 with a double and Katie Dehard 1-4.

Salyer work the final 4.2 innings to get the win. She gave up 7 hits, 7 runs — all earned — while striking out one and walking 2. Shepherd went the first 2.1 innings allowing 8 hits, 8 earned runs, one strikeout, 3 walks and a hit batsman.

Portsmouth was led by Madison Perry who was 4-5 with a double and 6 RBI.

The Lady Trojans also hit 2 home runs as Olivia Dickerson was 2-4 with a double, home run and 3 RBI while Katie Born was 2-5 with a double, home run and 3- RBI.

Faith Phillips was 2-4, Kyndal Kearns 3-4 with a double, Ayonna Carr 1-3 and 2 RBI, and Emily Cheatham 1-4.

Phillips started and got the loss. In 5.1 innings, she gave up 20 hits, 14 runs, 12 earned, walked 3, hit 2 and did not have a strikeout.

Portsmouth 130 504 2 = 15 15 3

Fairland 262 006 x = 16 22 0

Faith Phillips, Olivia Dickerson (6) and Katie Born. Ally Shepherd, Kaylee Salyer (3) an Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-4.2, H-7, R-7, ER-7, K-1, BB-2). Shepherd (IP-2.1, H-8, R-8, ER-8, K-1, BB-3, WP-2, HBP-1) L-Phillips (IP-5.1, H-20, R-14, ER-12, K-0, BB-3, HBP-2). Dickerson (IP-0.2, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-PHS: Emily Cheatham 1-4, Madison Perry 4-5 2B 6-RBI, Olivia Dickerson 2-4 2B HR 3-RBI, Katie Born 2-5 2B HR 3-RBI, Faith Philips 2-4, Ayonna Carr 1-3 2-RBI, Kyndal Kearns 3-4 2B; FHS: Katie Pruitt 4-4 2B, Katie Dehart 1-4, Kaylee Salyer 3-4 2B 3B HR 5-RBI, Ally Shepherd 2-2 2B HR 4-RBI, Jordan Spencer 3-5, Katy Bell 3-4 2B, Mika Jo Blake 2-5 2B, Makena Black 4-5 2B.