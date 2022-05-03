Lady Vikings can’t hold early lead in loss to Lady Knights

By Jim Walker

PT. PLEASANT, W.Va. — Good start, bad finish.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings took an early lead but the Pt. Pleasant Lady Knights rallied late for a 5-2 win on Monday.

The Lady Vikings (9-6) took the lead with both their runs in the first inning.

Jordie Ellison and Lauren Wells both reached on errors, Emma Ridenour hit into a force out but Jocelyn Carpenter and Lily Schneider both had RBI singles.

The Lady Knights (14-10) rallied to take the lead in the fifth inning with 4 runs.

Haven Roush was hit by a pitch, Hayley Bryant singled, Reece Oliver walked and Chelsea Supple had a 2-run single. With 2 outs, Tayah Fetty had a 2-run single.

The final Lady Knights run scored in the sixth when Hayley Keefer doubled, stole third and came home on a sacrifice fly by Roush.

Wells and Schneider was 2-3 and Carpenter 1-3 for the Lady Vikings 5 hits.

Sym. Valley 200 000 0 = 2 5 2

Pt. Pleasant 000 041 x = 5 5 3

Lauren Wells, Kylie Thompson (5) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Jaidyn Patrick, Carson Tench (5) and Julia Parsons. W-Tench (IP-3.0, H-1, R-0, K-0, BB-0). Patrick (IP-4.0, H4, R-2, ER-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Thompson (IP-2.0 H-4, R-5, ER-3,K-0, BB-1, HBP-1). Wells (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-2,BB-0). Hitting-SV: Lauren Wells 2-3, Lily Schneider 2-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3; PtP: Tayah Fetty 1-3, Hayley Keefer 1-3 2B, Jaidyn Patrick 1-2, Hayley Bryant 1-2, Chelsea Supple 1-3.