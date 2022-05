Patricia Webb

Patricia Faye (Patty) Webb, 69, of Ironton, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Sanctuary of Ohio Valley.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Chad Higgins officiating.

Friends may visit noon–2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.