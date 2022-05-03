PND runs SOC win streak to 26 straight

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — The streak continues.

The Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans continued their Southern Ohio Conference unbeaten streak with a 10-0 win over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings on Tuesday.

Notre Dame (15-1, 12-0) ran its SOC winning streak to 26. Symmes Valley fell to 9-7 overall and 7-3 in the league.

Gwen Sparks got the win as she gave up just 3 hits, struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.

The Lady Titans had 13 hits led by Libby Kelly and Maddie Brown who each went 3-3 while Sparks was 1-3 with a home run and 2 RBI and Bree Hicks who was a 1-2 with a home run and 3 RBI. Annie Dettwiller was 2-3 with an RBI.

The Lady Vikings hits came from Kayley Maynard who was 1-1 with a triple, Lily Schneider 1-1 and Hannah Wiseman was 1-1.

Sym. Valley 000 00 = 0 3 0

Notre Dame 213 4x = 10 13 0

Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. Gwen Sparks and Maddie Brown. W-Sparks (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, K-12, BB-0). L-Wells (IP-4.0, H-13, R-10, ER-10, K-5, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Hannah Wiseman 1-1, Lily Schneider 1-1, Kayley Maynard 1-1 3B; PND: Libby Kelly 3-3 2B RBI, Gwen Sparks 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Maddie Brown 3-3 RBI, Bree Hicks 1-2 HR 3-RBI, Annie Dettwiller 2-3 RBI, Maddie Entler 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Katie Strickland 1-2.