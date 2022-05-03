Quincy Milem Jr.

Quincy J. Milem Jr., 74, of South Point, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the care of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Milem.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, assisted the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneral.com.