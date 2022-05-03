Redwomen rally to edge Lady Pointers in 10 innings

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — Whew!

Isabelle Melvin pitched a complete game and the Rock Hill Redwomen rallied in the bottom of the 10th inning as they beat the South Point Lady Pointers 6-5 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Melvin gave up 11 hits, 4 earned run, struck out 8 and did not walk a batter in getting the win.

Sadie Perkins and Maddy Evans combined on the South Point pitching duties. They had 4 strikeouts, 4 walks, 5 earned runs and 12 hits between them.

South Point scored single runs in the first 3 innings.

Alli Stidham led off the game with a home run and then Alleea Kleinman and Gracie Webb hit back-to-back doubles the second and it was 2-0.

Rock Hill got a run in the bottom of the second when Montana Casey singled after walks to Tabbi Miller and Emily Lewis.

The Lady Pointers got a run in the third on a single by Stidham and a double by Saratina Jackson.

The lead went to 4-1 in the top of the fifth. Maddy Evans got a 2-out single and scored when Jackson reached on an error.

Rock Hill cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning when Aleigha Matney doubled and Melvin singled.

The Redwomen tied the game in the sixth.

Miller singled, Lewis hit into a force out, Casey reached on an error and Emmi Stevens had a 2-run single.

The game remained 5-all until the 10th inning.

Stidham doubled and scored on Jackson’s 2-out double.

In the bottom of the inning, Casey singled, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Stevens’ ground out to tie the game.

Matney walked and came around to score the winning run when Melvin reached on an error.

Matney was 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Melvin 2-6 and an RBI, Miller 2-4, Casey 2-5, Stevens 1-4 and 2 RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-4 with a triple and Shaylin Matney 1-5.

Stidham was 3-4 with a double, home run and RBI, Jackson 2-5 with a double and 2 RBI, Kleinman 24 with a double, Webb 1-4 with a double and RBI, and both Evans and Mikayla Chinn 1-4.

South Point 111 010 000 1 = 5 11 5

Rock Hill 010 012 000 2 = 6 12 1

Sadie Perkins, Maddy Evans (6) and Alleea Kleinman. Isabelle Melvin and Nevaeh Hackworth. W-Melvin (IP-10, H-11, R-5, ER-4, K-8, B-0). L-Evans (IP-4.0, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-1, BB-2, WP-1). Perkins (IP-5.1, H-8, R-4, ER-4, K-3, BB-2, WP-1). Hitting-SP: Alli Stidham 3-4 2B HR RBI, Maddy Evans 1-4, Saratina Jackson 2-5 2B 2-RBI, Mikayla China 1-4, Olivia Perkins 1-4, Alleea Kleinman 2-4 2B, Gracie Webb 1-4 2B RBI; RH: Aleigha Matney 3-4 2B 2-RBI, Isabelle Melvin 2-6 RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-4 3B, Shaylin Matney 1-5, Tabbi Miller 2-4, Montana Casey 2-5, Emmi Stevens 1-5 2-RBI.