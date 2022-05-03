Redwomen slip past Lady Tigers

By Jim Walker

Inflation is making people have to do more with less.

Just ask the Rock Hill Redwomen.

Rock Hill had just 2 hits but managed to get a 3-2 win over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Isabelle Melvin pitched a 5-hitter for Rock Hill, struck out 4 and walked only one as she went the distance to pick up the win.

With ace Keegan Moore still suffering from an injured foot, Bella Sorbilli and Braylin Wallace handled the pitching duties for Ironton and combined to limit Rock Hill to 2 hits while striking out 12 and walking 6.

Ironton (12-5, 8-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Emily Weber got a one-out single, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Sorbilli.

Rock Hill (11-5, 8-5) scored all its runs in the third inning.

Emily Lewis led off with a single and Emma Stevens reached on an error. A throwing error of the play allowed Lewis to score and Stevens moved up and the went to third on a wild pitch.

Aleigha Matney walked and Charlee Long hit into a fielder’s choice and runners were at second and third. After a strikeout, Abby Morrison reached on an infield hit as Stevens scored and Matney came home when Tabbi Miller grounded out to first.

Ironton cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth when Wallace hit a home run to centerfield on the first pitch of the inning.

Weber went 2-3 for Ironton while Wallace was 1-2 and both Kylie Miller and Sorbilli 1-3.

Lewis and Morrison each went 1-3 for Rock Hill.

Rock Hill 003 000 0 = 3 2 0

Ironton 100 010 0 = 2 5 3

Isabelle Melvin and Shaylin Matney. Bella Sorbilli, Braylin Wallace (4) and Gracie Brammer. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-4, BB-1). L-Sorbilli (IP-3.2, H-2, R-3, ER-1, K-6, BB-4, WP-1). Wallace (IP-3.1, H-0, R-0, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-RH: Emily Lewis 1-3, Abby Morrison 1-3 RBI, Tabbi Miller RBI; Ironton: Emily Weber 2-3, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-2 HR RBI, Kylie Miller 1-3.