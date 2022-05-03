Sleepless night brings worries

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I think about hospitalized cases. Is the treatment going to be enough? Did my staff force feed enough? Is there something else going on with the case? Is there a new medicine or procedure?

I am a vet.

Email newsletter signup

In the middle of the night, I think about tomorrow’s big surgery. Was the blood work done, is the patient up for the surgery, what could go wrong? Is there any other thing I can do to prepare?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I think about out-patients. Are the owners actually giving the medication? Did they listen about how important it is to keep them quiet after surgery? What if that obscure case doesn’t get better on the treatment? What else can I do?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I think about what is Tango chewing on? Will that razor Tango ate pass? What is that sound? Is that Whiskey about to pee in the bedroom on the carpet? Did Ryker just take off with something out of the pile of clothes? Is my missing sock in Ryker’s gut?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, it is raining. I think about any outside animals, do they have shelter? Will there be flooding? My animals are safe and with shelter, but did Guardian Animal’s gutter drain problem get fixed by the second contractor after the first one broke it? How much will the drivet cost to fix?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I think about the 16 kittens we have for adoption. Will they get homes? That young divorced mom with the teen, will that kitten be a good match for her family? The folks that decided the kitten wasn’t for them, will they ever know the joy of a pet?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I think about why the federal government refunded that $304.63. I don’t think I made a mistake and if I didn’t, they will want the money back. But I did pay all of my Kentucky taxes, so why do they think I owe another $233? And two nights later, how on Earth did Kentucky credit part of a single check payment to some other taxes? Did I remember to mail them on time? Did I finish everything I started?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I worry about the “Good Samaritan” who wanted to help a cat that was dying beside the road, but didn’t understand the real money that would have to be spent. Did they understand it would probably die? I think about the guy with a pack of cigarettes in his pocket that had “no money,” not a $20 or even a fiver. How can I continue to treat animals if I do not get paid? Will they leave an unfair review? What will people think? Can I get some good clients to leave honest reviews?

I am a vet.

In the middle of the night, I think about why does it bother me more that the guy wouldn’t spend money on his pet than I suspect it does him? Speaking of money, were the deposits made? Is there enough in the account for the mortgage? How about the other account for the electric? Is this a payroll week? Will the appraisal be good enough to switch banks?

I am a vet.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566