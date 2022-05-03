Spencer’s RBI double gives Lady Dragons win

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — It came to the final out.

Jordan Spencer doubled home the game’s only run with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh innings as the Fairland Lady Dragons edged the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 1-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Spencer’s hit settled a pitcher’s duel between Fairland’s Kaylee Salyer and Coal Grove’s Abbie Deeds who each threw 2-hitters.

Salyer struck out 8 and walked one to get the win. Deeds fanned 4, walked 3 and the only run was earned.

Spencer went 1-3 and Ally Shepherd 1-2 for Fairland’s hits while Rylee Harmon and Jaden McComas each went 1-3 for Coal Grove.

Coal Grove 000 000 0 = 0 2 0

Fairland 000 000 1 = 1 2 1

Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. Kaylee Salyer and Mckena Black. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-2, R-0, K-8, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Deeds (IP-6.2, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-4, BB-3). Hitting-CG: Rylee Harmon 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-3; FHS: Ally Shepherd 1-2, Jordan Spencer 1-3 2B RBI.