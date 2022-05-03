Vikings shake off layoff to roll past East in SOC, 11-0

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — For the first 4 innings of the game, all was quiet.

Email newsletter signup

But when the Symmes Valley Vikings came up in the bottom of the fifth, their bats began to ring loud and clear as they scored 11 runs over 2 innings an blanked the Sciotoville East Tartans 11-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“We’ve been off a week with the school’s senior trip, so we were slow to get started. Once we got going we were fine,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

Symmes Valley (12-1, 10-0) snapped the scoreless tie with 6 runs in the fifth inning.

Levi Best singled, Caden Brammer reached on an error and Brayden Webb tripled them home.

Aiden Hieronimus walked, Tanner McComas singled, Luke Niece had a 2-run double and Logan Justice an RBI single.

The Vikings created the run rule win with 5 runs in the sixth inning.

Brammer singled, stole second and scored on Webb’s double. Levi Niece singled home Webb, stole second and scored on a hit by McComas. Luke Niece doubled and Ethan Patterson had a 2-run single.

McComas, Webb and Brammer combined on a 2-hitter. Webb got the win as he worked 2 innings, struck out 5, walked one, hit one batter and did not allow a hit.

McComas started and went 3 innings giving up 2 hits as he struck out 2 and walked 2. Brammer struck out all 3 batters he faced in the top of the sixth.

McComas led the Vikings as he went 4-4, Luke Niece 2-4 with 2 doubles and Webb 2-4 with a double and triple.

Brammer and Levi Niece were each 2-4, Patterson 1-2 and Justice 1-4.

Sciotoville 000 000 = 0 2 4

Sym. Valley 000 065 = 11 16 1

Landehn Pernell and Chris Escamillia. Tanner McComas, Brayden Webb (4), Caden Brammer (6) and Nick Strow. W-Webb (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-5, BB-1, HBP-1). McComas (IP-3.0, H-2, R-0, K-2, BB-2). Brammer (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Hitting-East: Ethan Rase 1-2 2B, Chris Escamillia 1-2; SV: Levi Best 1-4, Caden Brammer 2-4, Brayden Webb 2-4 2B 3B, Levi Niece 2-4, Tanner McComas 4-4, Luke Niece 2-4 2-2B, Ethan Patterson 1-2, Logan Justice 1-4.