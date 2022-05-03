Windel Cox

Nov. 23, 1954–May 1, 2022

Windel “Cecil” Cox, 67, of Pedro, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at The Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio.

Cecil was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Ironton, a son to the late Windel and Pauline (Whitt) Cox.

Cecil was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and retired as a laborer.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, root digging, deer hunting and anything to do with being outdoors.

He was of the Christian faith and liked going to visit all the churches in Lawrence County, especially in the Blackfork and Decatur area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Eugene Cox.

He is survived by four sisters, Fairy “Sue” (Krishan) Sharma, Donna Malone, Jannie Cox and Denise Cox; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Vernon Furnace Cemetery, Decatur, with Rev. Brian Phillips officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Cox family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.