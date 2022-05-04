Coal Grove gas lines to be upgraded

Project will impact 80 customers, begins this month

COAL GROVE — Columbia Gas will begin a gas line replacement project in Coal Grove this month. The project will impact about 80 customers.

The Lane Street project will focus on the Coal Grove neighborhood bordered by Hamilton Street on the north, Locust Street on the west, Lane Street on the south and John Street on the east.

Columbia Gas contractor CJ Hughes will work street by street to install new main lines in road right of way followed by new service lines to each individual home or business.

Gas service will not be impacted until it is time to connect to the new gas system.

For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of service interruption.

Any surface that has to be disturbed will be repaired. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns, landscaping, etc.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia Gas employees and contractors are taking proactive steps to keep our customers, employees, and contractor partners safe.

If crews need to enter a home or business to complete essential work, please know employees and contractors are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Upon completion, customers will have a fully modernized gas system with added safety features, such as:

• Excess flow valves: Customer service lines will have EFVs which are designed to restrict the flow of natural gas if a service line is damaged or broken.

• Exterior meters: Customers with indoor meters will have meters relocated to the exterior to help first responders locate and shut off service during an emergency.

• Plastic pipe: This specially designed plastic pipe has a longer shelf life and requires less maintenance than the bare steel and cast iron pipe it replaces.

Columbia Gas has invested more than $1.5 billion in communities around the state to replace aging gas lines over the last decade. The company said this is paying off in safety with leaks being reduced by 40 percent.

Customers can contact Luka Papalko, public affairs manager for Columbia Gas, with questions or concerns at lpapalko@nisource.com or 614-420-1376.

Visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement for more project information.