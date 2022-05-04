EDITORIAL: Promote the great outdoors

This weekend, the Symmes Creek Restoration Committee will host its annual Fun Float event.

The 4 ½-mile canoeing trip down the waterway will begin at the Sky Lake launch site, off County Road 32, and run to the Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123.

It is one of many events the group, founded in 1977, organizes to promote stewardship of the watershed and emphasize the recreational opportunities available in the county’s outdoors.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to canoeing events, the committee also takes part in litter pickups and clean ups, as well as establishing signage along the creek to promote features such boat launches.

If you have never taken part, we encourage you to get in touch with the group and support all of the activities they are engaged in.

The committee is a valuable service to the county in promoting tourism and making it attractive to both locals and outsiders.

For more information about their events, visit their Facebook page.