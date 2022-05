Michele Meade

Michele Ainsworth Meade, 63, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 2, 2022, at her residence.

Per her wishes there will be a private celebration of life.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the Meade family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.