Property transfers 5-4-2022

• Charles and Angela Freeman to Justin M. Wayand, Oak Hill, $197,000

• Janice M., Shelia, Gamoa L., S. Neil, and Patrick S. Johnson to Jeffrey Blofeld, Proctorville, $75,000

• Arline Barnes to David Nunnally, Pauline Nunnally, Damon Nunnally and Regina Nunnally, Ironton, $90,000

• Sharon S. Delong to Mark Anthony Martin, Ironton, $149,900

• Terry McKinney, Joseph H. McKinney and Douglas Michael Crager to Lorraine M. Cochran, South Point, $151,000

• Steven R. Mays to Michael J. Merritt, Kitts Hill, $106,700

• Mark E. Workman to PrimeLending, A Plains Capital Company, Proctorville, $49,020

• Roger A. Meehling and Roger A. Meehling II to Randall K. Hill, Gloria F. Hill and George C. Hill, Proctorville, $412,500

• Danny Joe and Lorelei Holschuh and Deborah Dale and Richard Wiseman to Scottown Land Group LLC, Scottown, $3,500

• Michael Malone and Anna Malone to HSC Pedro LLC, and Alabama limited liability company, Pedro, $98,000

• Jennifer L. Adkins to Justin M. Samuels, South Point, $150,000

• Chad A. Rule to Miranda Rule, Proctorville, $230,000

• Danny F. Greene and Peggy L. Greene to Jerry Bester, Ironton, $135,000

• Shannon Garrido to Dayton Casto and Jaime Casto, Proctorville, $215,000

• Bryan Keith Rowe to David L. Barrow and Kimberly D. Barrow, Ironton, $85,000

• Sherry Kay Boggs to Frederick L. Wilburn II, Coal Grove, $13,000

• Michael Curtis Realty LLC to R&R Takhar LLC, Proctorville, $225,670

• Kevin E. Harrison to Janet A. Webb and Donna Jean Ketterman, Coal Grove, $165,000

• Minnie Dingus to Vernon Bohaychuk, Ironton, $26,951

• David Adkins to Stephen J. Balazs, Trustee of the Balazs Family Trust, Symmes, $94,500

• Ronnie Cox to Carl R. Sizemore III, Pedro, $350,000

• Jordan T. McCarty and Roger L. McCarty to Ashton K. McMackin, Kitts Hill, $235,000

• Estate of Noah L. Ball to Todd R. Robinson, Ironton, $50,000

• Jesse Wroten to Gary A. Ratcliff, Union, $10,000

• Dwight A. Dilley, Jacqueline S. Malone and Gladys L. Dilley to Samantha Malone, Ironton, $50,660

• Gregory Dingus and Jacqueline A. Dingus to Brian Nelson, Chesapeake, $45,000

• DAG Construction Group LLC to Rodney Blair, Chesapeake, $149,500

• Bruce D. Keeney to Bruce D. Keeney II, Bessie L. Keeney and Gregory S. Keeney, Rome, $18,500

• Eddie R. Primm Executor Carolyn Primm to Eddie R. Primm, Ironton, $34,500

• Brian Dell Williams ET AL to Brandy J. Dickess and Mitchell A. Dickess, Kitts Hill, $100,000

• Patricia Heaberlin to Lennis Abrams, Ironton, $20,000

• Heather R. Hansen to Brittany Booth, Kitts Hill, $158,000

• Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 to Jeffrey K. Howard, Ironton, $72,500

• William H. Roberts AKA William Harris Roberts to Michael B. McWhorter and Tracy M. McWhorter, Perry, $95,000

• John H. Wise to Lacy R. Stevens, Ironton, $82,000

• Riley Development Company to Rick C. Eplion, Proctorville, $30,000

• Riley Development Company to Brenda Eplion, Proctorville, $30,000

• Barbara K. Deeds to Margaret Ann Pancake and William D. Pancakse, Coal Grove, $143,900

• James A. Scott and Kevin K. Allen to Geneva Craigmiles, Ironton, $135,000

• Howard and Romaine Perdue to Ernest W. Bonzo Revocable trust and Mildred R. Bonzo Revocable Trust, Union, $2,500

• Litha Rose Muffley to Ryan David Fugett, Ironton, $81,000

• Wanda Keefer to Thomas E. Jones and Sherry A. Jones, Chesapeake, $26,000

• Debbie Pemberton AKA Deborah Pemberton, Trustee of the Carl Dvid Browning Testementary Trust, dated February 13, 2014, to Chris Day, Proctorville, $5,000

• Kelly M. Fulks NKA Kelly Poff and Jon Poff to Rosa Martin and Teddy Lee Marcum, Proctorville, $212,500

• CC7 LLC to JTW Turtle LLC, Ironton, $465,000

• Casey J. and Matthew F. Greathouse AKA Mathew F. Greathouse to Jeffrey Pauley, South Point, $190,000

• Reed Murnahan to Gage Townson, Fayette, $10,000

Thomas T. Brammer and Melissa D. Brammer to Mathew R. Burns, Perry, $114,000

• Beth A. Lambert to Brian D. Simpson, Kitts Hill, $127,000

• Tri-State Realty to Dalton Mixon and Lauren Mixon, Ironton, $12,071

• Tri-State Realty & Rentals Inc. to Dalton Mixon and Lauren Mixon, Coal Grove, $12,071

• Tri-State Realty & Rentals Inc. to Dalton Mixon and Lauren Mixon, Ironton, $12,071

• Tri-State Realty and Rentals Inc. to Dalton Mixon and Lauren Mixon, Ironton, $12,071

• Tri-State Realty & Rentals Inc. to Dalton Mixon and Lauren Mixon, Coal Grove, $12,071

• Tri-State Realty & Rentals to Dalton Mixon and Lauren Mixon, Ironton, $12,071

• Don E. Sloan and Betty J. Sloan to Mary E. Ford, Ironton, $23,000

• Jonathan Alexander Payne and Lori Payne to Heath Markel, Coal Grove, $279,900

• Jacob Clark, Carl Clark and Marsha Clark to Nathaniel Harrison and Kelli Harrison, Ironton, $140,000

• William Kidd and Melissa Kidd to Trey Bailey, Ironton, $238,215

• Lenny McClary and Debra L. McClary to Blake Eckert, South Point, $145,000

• John G. Massie to Timothy Massie and Rebekah Sun Massie, Kitts Hill, $90,000

• Tri-State Realty & Rentals to Dalton Mixon, Coal Grove, $12,017

• William A. Morris to Paul W. Gierhart and Jarred R. Gierhart, Oak Hill, $115,000

• Peoples Bank to Kyle Sowards, Perry, $96,800

• Betty J. White to Christopher L. White, Proctorville, $118,000

• P&W Properties of Getaway LLC to BRH Farms LLC, Chesapeake, $200,000

• Lisa M. Baker to David S. Redd, 3rd Ward, $18,000

• Jamie Dunaway to Zachary Faulkner, South Point, $130,000

• Lynda K. Hayslip AKA Linda K. Hayslip to Lynda K. Hayslip and John Samuel Hayslip, Fayette, $30,845

• M. Bashar Atal and Jennifer D. Atal to Ronald K. Thomas and Erica Thomas, Crown City, $475,000

• Richard D. Neal to Joan Brown, Ironton, $140,000

• Rebecca Lynn Kellogg to Ashley Artis and Cathy Artis, Coal Grove, $73,900

• Carolyn J. Fannin AKA Carolyn Fannin to Scioto County Counseling Center, Ironton, $242,300

• Bradley James Curtis and Grace Curtis to Alexis Hester and Austin Wells, Ironton, $130,000

• Brady Whitley and Kayle Whitley FKA Kayle McDavid to Tyler A. Poe AKA Tyler Poe, Coal Grove, $63,500

• Rob Cunningham to Dale M. Thompson and Michael Andrus, Scottown, $55,000

• David L. Holland Jr. and Lisa D. Holland to Kevin J. Needham and Rebecca A. Needham, Oak Hill, $80,000

• Joshua David Hoover ET AL to John D. DeLapa and Paige E. DeLapa, Rome Township, $1,000

• Terry F. Weaver and Kimberly A. Weaver to Hugh Weaver and Melissa Weaver, Willow Wood, $4,280

• Verna Ruth Cox to E. Thomas Adkins, South Point, $34,000

• Donyele A. Edwards to David Shane Blankenship, Union, $8,000

• Ernest B. Hall III and Tara R. Hall to Linda Adams, Proctorville, $230,000

• Trang Tran to Michael Black and Olivia Black, Proctorville, $420,000

• Frances Elaine Allen to Lonnie C. and Lauryn E. Meadows, Perry, $18,500

• Tony Morrison and Jamie L. Morrison to Stephany M. Haggerty and Eric J. Petryczkowycz, Proctorville, $225,000

• Stephen R. Cielec to Glenn Earl and Nancy Karen Earl, Proctorville, $35,000

• Faith Investment Properties LLC to Walter J. Stowers Jr. and Cynthia D. Stowers, South Point, $67,000

• Eric K. Freeman and Brittany D. Freeman to Joshua Bryan and Kerri N. Bryan, Chesapeake, $310,000

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan to Heather Rene Williams NKA Heather and David Williams, Ironton, $50,500

• Amanda Lynn Akers to Shawn Akers and Brandi Wynn, Pedro, $15,000

• McNeill Property Development LLC to Sandra F. and Garry Smith, $220,000

• Riley Development Company to Kelsey N. Riley and Luke W. Thomas, Proctorville, $270,500

• William Spurlock and Crystal Spurlock to Eric A. Holmes and Jami A. Holmes, Coal Grove, $3,000

• Robert C. Neighborgall and Barbara A. Neighborgall to Jennifer Ann Loftis and Gerald Wyatt Loftis, Proctorville, $170,000

• Mark Andrew Bailey AKA Mark Bailey, Beverly A. Bailey and Deborah L. Sutcliffe to Matthew Smith and Lititia Smith, Proctorville, $160,000

• James L. Chaffin, Sharon L. Chaffin ET AL to Tammy Ward, Chesapeake, $147,900

• Richard A. Elliott and Tomara Elliott to Emily Oder and Braeden Newman, Proctorville, $76,800

