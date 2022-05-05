Aldridge, Bias lead Ironton over SP

By Jim Walker

If you were going to bet on pitcher Nate Bias going against batter Peyton Aldridge on Wednesday, you were probably looking at a push.

Bias pitched a 2-hitter over 5 innings and Aldridge went 4-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in as the Ironton Fighting Tigers beat the South Point Pointers 11-1 in a run rule Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bias ran his record to 3-1 and lowered his earned run average to 2.47 as he struck out 7 and did not walk a batter. Aldridge upped his average to .348 with a perfect day at the plate.

Jon Wylie went 3-4 with a double, Bias was 2-4 with 2 RBI, Matt Sheridan 1-2 with 2 RBI, Hunter Freeman 1-2, Brady Moatz 1-3 while Jacob Sloan and Trevor Kleinman each drove in a run.

Sloan pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Joey Lobaldo was 1-2 with an RBI and Nakian Dawson 1-3 for the Pointers (1-13, 0-11).

South Point took the lead win an unearned run in the top of the first inning.

Dawson reach on an error, stole second, and scored on a one-out single by Lobaldo.

Ironton (9-8, 8-5) tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Wylie doubled, stole third and scored on Trevor Kleinman’s ground out.

The Fighting Tigers took the lead for good with a run in the second.

Aldridge led off with a single, moved cup on a passed ball, took third on a ground out and scored on Sloan’s ground out to short.

Ironton blew the game open with an 8-run fourth inning.

With one out, Aldridge singled, stole second and scored on a double by Bias.

A wild pitch sent Bias to third, Sloan and Freeman walked and Sheridan delivered a 2-run single.

After Sheridan was tagged out at second, Wylie got an infield hit and Connor Kleinman singled to score Freeman. Trevor Kleinman walked and a wild pitch scored Wylie. Moatz was hit by a pitch to to load the bases and Aldridge capped the rally as he singled for his second hit of the inning to drive in 2 runs.

Ironton’s final run scored in the bottom of the sixth to end the game as Moatz, Aldridge and Bias all singled.

South Point 100 000 = 1 2 0

Ironton 110 801 = 11 13 2

Kolton Layman, Xathan Haney (4) and Joey Lobaldo. Nate Bias, Jacob Sloan (6) and Hunter Freeman. W-Bias (IP-5.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-7, BB-0). Sloan (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-0, BB-0). L-Layman (IP-3.2, H-8, R-9, ER-8, K-1, BB-3, WP-2). Haney (IP-1.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-2, HBP-1, WP-1). Hitting-SP: Joey Lobaldo, Nakian Dawson 1-3; Ironton: Jon Wylie 3-4 2B, Connor Kleinman 1-3 RBI, Trevor Kleinman RBI, Brady Moatz 1-3, Peyton Aldridge 4-4 2-RBI, Nate Bias 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Jacob Sloan RBI, Hunter Freeman 1-2, Matt Sheridan 1-2 2-RBI.