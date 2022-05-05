Keith Bare

Sept. 27, 1962–May 3, 2022

Keith A. Bare, 59, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born Sept. 27, 1962, a son of Larry Bare, of Ashland, Kentucky, and the late Dottie Nance Lucas.

Keith was a 1980 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Marshall University.

He retired in 2014 from Pregis after 25 years of service.

Keith was an active member of the New Life Fellowship Church in Russell, Kentucky, and faithful member and past president of the Coal Grove Hornet Boosters.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Carl and Alma Wilson; paternal grandparents, Bob and Margaret Nance; and father and mother-in-law, Dr. Bob and Bonnie Wilson.

Those surviving and left to cherish his memory are two sons, Adam (Loryn) Bare, of Ironton, and Alex (Erica) Bare, of Coal Grove; three grandchildren, Rylee Howard, Jace Bare and Mya Bare; former wife and mother of his children, Abby Bare; brother, Scott Salyers; and five sisters, Crissi Hall, Gina Bare, Kendra Carmon, Jessica Smith and Shelly Crisp

A memorial service will be 6–8 p.m. Monday at the Coal Grove High School Cafeteria, 701 High St., Coal Grove.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Bare family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.