Lady Panthers use big offense to down Lady Pointers in OVC, 14-7

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers gave Samantha Heffner quite a send-off on senior night.

The Lady Panthers belted 12 hits and outscored the South Point Lady Pointers 14-7 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“That was a nice win on senior night four our lone senior Samantha Heffner,” said Lady Panthers coach Justin Adkins.

“Sam has been a leader for this young team and a model student athlete in her four years at Chesapeake.”

Heffner had a hit that backed the pitching of Hannah Webb who also had a big day at the plate by going 4-4. Webb went the distance on the mound, gave up 13 hits, 7 runs of which 5 were earned, struck out one and walked 2.

The Lady Pointers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on singles by Alli Stidham, Alleea Kleinman and Jaidyn Malone.

But the Lady Panthers took the lead for good with 4 runs in the second inning.

Jaelyn Adkins reached on an error, Webb singled and Sidney Fuller was safe on an error as a run scored. Mckenna Brown was safe on an error with 2 outs as 2 runs scored and Riley Isaacs doubled home Brown.

Chesapeake erupted for 7 runs in the third inning to lead 11-1.

Hefner started the rally with a single. Adkins and Webb singled to load the bases and Fuller was safe on an error for a run. After a force out at home, Abigail Birkhimer singled in a run and Brown singled for 2 runs. Isaacs walked and Bishop was safe on an error as all 3 runners scored.

The Lady. Panthers tacked on 3 more runs in the fourth to lead 14-1.

Angel Hundley walked, Birkhimer singled, both moved up on a ground out and Isaacs got an infield hit for an RBI. Bishop followed with a 2-run single.

South Point got 4 runs in the fifth when Stidham and Kleinman singled, Saratina Jackson grounded out as a run scored, Malone walked and Kodee Langdon singled in a. run. After a passed ball, Olivia Perkins singled home Malone.

Mikayla China grounded out to score the fourth run.

The Lady Pointers got a run in the sixth when Raegan Dickeys walked, stole second and scored on Jackson’s misplayed fly ball.

The Lady Pointers final run scored in the seventh on a home run by Langdon leading off the inning.

Isaacs is 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI, Birkhimer 2-4 with an RBI, Brown 1-5 with an RBI, Bishop 1-4 with 2 RBI, Adkins 1-4 and Fuller had an RBI.

Langdon was 3-4 with the home run and 2 RBI for the Lady Pointers. Perkins was 2-4 with an RBI, Kleinman 3-4, Stidham 2-4, Malone 1-3 with an RBI, Chinn 1-4 with an RBI and Dickess 1-3.

South Point 100 041 1 = 7 13 6

Chesapeake 047 300 x = 14 12 1

Sadie Perkins, Olivia Perkins (3) and Alleea Kleinman. Hannah Webb and Jaelyn Adkins. W-Webb (IP-7.0, H-13, R-7, ER-5, K-1, BB-2). L-S. Perkins (IP-2.1, H-7, R-11, ER-3, K-2, BB-2, HBP-1). O. Perkins (IP-3.2, H-5, R-3, ER-3, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-SP: Alli Stidham 2-4, Alleea Kleinman 3-4, Jaidyn Malone 1-3 RBI, Kodee Langdon 3-4 HR 2-RBI, Olivia Perkins 2-4 RBI, Mikayla Chinn 1-4 RBI, Raegan Dickess 1-3; CHS: Mckenna Brown 1-5 RBI, Riley Isaacs 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Rachel Bishop 1-4 2-RBI, Sam Heffner 1-5, Jaelyn Adkins 1-4, Hannah Webb 4-4 2B, Sidney Fuller RBI, Abigail Birkhimer 2-4 RBI.