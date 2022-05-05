Letter to the editor: OUS thanks teachers for all they do

The Teacher Education Department at Ohio University Southern would like to publicly thank the teachers in our area for their commitment to their profession and devotion to their students over the past year.

This region’s educators play a significant role in shaping our students’ futures in our communities. They have genuinely risen above the health precautions, physical limitations, and technological improvisational learning accompanying a widespread and ongoing health crisis.

From mask mandates to partitioned classrooms and remote lessons, teachers and administrators were compelled to rethink our traditional face-to-face, large-group schooling arrangement and find new ways for education to adapt and succeed.

We value the guidance, mentoring, and nurturing Ohio Southern students (the next generation of teachers) have received from so many instructors, administrators, policymakers, and staff.

The work of these individuals helped emphasize how one adapts to new and unforeseen challenges and demonstrated how educators work to promote student learning no matter the circumstance.

This was a very positive experience for OHIO Southern learners, who were able to observe and interact with the educators in their clinical setting.

We join parents and education officials in hoping that the unforeseen inconveniences, challenges, and tribulations that teachers experience due to our changing world will be minimized in the future.

To extend our gratitude, we invite other community members to join the Patton College of Education faculty at Ohio University Southern this Teacher Appreciation Week in expressing appreciation to our local educators and administrators.

Kevin Deitle, Ph.D.

Assistant professor of instruction

Ohio University Southern

Early/Middle Cfhildhood Education Department