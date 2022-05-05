McComas, Dale help rally Lady Hornets

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets sent a DM to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans.

This DM wasn’t a direct message but a Dale and McComas message. Jordyn Dale and Jaden McComas came up with key RBIs in the fourth inning as the Lady Hornets rallied to beat the Lady Trojans 4-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Coal Grove (8-11, 6-7) took a 1-0 lead in the third only to have Portsmouth score 2 in the top of the fourth as the Lady Trojans (17-5, 10-3) took a 2-1 lead.

Dale had an RBI single and McComas drove in 2 runs with a base hit as the Lady Hornets scored 3 runs in the fourth inning to give Coal Grove the lead for good.

Dale finished 2-4 with an RBI and McComas 1-3 with 3 RBI as she drove in the first run.

Coal Grove had 8 hits with Kaleigh Murphy going 1-1 while Katie Deeds, Ellie Delawder and Kassidy Travis all went 1-3.

Abbie Deeds held Portsmouth to 5 hits in going the distance for the win. She struck out 4 and did not walk a batter.

Faith Phillips took the loss as she fanned 6 and did not issue a walk.

Emily Cheatham was 2-4 with a double, Madison Perry 2-3 with a double and Kyndal Kearns 1-3 to account for Portsmouth’s hits. Sydney Johnson had an RBI.

Portsmouth 000 200 0 = 2 5 4

Coal Grove 001 300 x = 4 8 3

Faith Phillips and Katie Born. Abbie and Katie Deeds. W-A. Deeds (IP-7.0, H-5, R-2, ER-0, K-4, BB-0). L-Phillips (IP-6.0, H-8, R-4, ER-0, K-6, BB-0. Hitting-PHS: Emily Cheatham 2-4 2B, Madison Perry 2-3 2B, Kyndal Kearns 1-3, Sydney Johnson RBI; CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-1, Brannah Pauley 1-3, Jordyn Dale 2-4 RBI, Katie Deeds 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-3 3-RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3, Kassidy Travis 1-3.