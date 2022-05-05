Sorbilli, Ironton top Lady Pointers; Moore returns

By JIM WALKER

It was only for one inning, but Keegan Moore was back.

After stepping in a hole in the pitcher’s circle 10 days ago at Gallipolis, Moore injured her foot and ankle and experienced severe pain each time she tried to pitch.

The hard-throwing Ironton senior returned to the mound on Wednesday and pitched an inning of one-hit ball before turning over the bulk of the work load to Bella Sorbilli as the Lady Fighting Tigers beat the South Point Lady Pointers 6-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Sorbilli came on in the second inning and finished the game allowing just 2 hits, an earned run with 6 strikeouts and 2 walked.

Moore gave up one hit, struck out 2 and did not issue a walk.

Ironton (13-6, 9-4) banged out 12 hits with Emily Weber going 3-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the offense. Kylie Miller was 2-3 Sorbilli was 2-4 with an RBI, Graycie Brammer 2-4 with a double, Aubrey Ferguson 1-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Sidney Douglas 1-3 with a double and Braylin Wallace 1-3.

The Lady Fighting Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

With one out, Weber singled, Moore walked and Ferguson had a 2-out, 2-run double.

The lead went to 4-0 in the third inning.

Moore walked, Sorbilli singled and Miller had a one-out RBI single. Two passed balls scored the second run.

South Point got its run in the fifth when Kodee Langdon singled, moved up on a ground out, took third on defensive indifference and scored on Ella Cassidy’s ground out.

Ironton got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Miller singled, Douglas double and Wallace reached on an error.

The final Ironton run scored in the sixth on a double by Weber and a single by Sorbilli.

Ironton visits Portsmouth on Thursday.

South Point 000 010 0 = 1 3 2

Ironton 202 011 x = 6 12 0

Sadie Perkins and Aleeia Kleinman. Keegan Moore, Bella Sorbilli (2) and Graycie Brammer. W-Sorbilli (IP-6.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-6, BB-2). Moore (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Perkins (IP-6.0, H-12, R-6, ER-2, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-SP: Allie Stidham 1-3 2B, Kodee Langdon 1-3, Gracie Webb 1-3, Ella Cassidy RBI; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-4 2B, Emily Weber 3-4 2-2B, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-4 2B 2-RBI, Sidney Douglas 1-3 2B, Kylie Miller 2-3 RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-3.