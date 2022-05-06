Betty Kelly

Feb. 22, 1927–April 5, 2022

Betty L. Kelly, 95, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Kelly was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Cincinnati, a daughter to the late Albert and Martha (Hubble) Clark.

Mrs. Kelly was a 1946 graduate of Ironton High School and retired from CAO as a secretary.

She also worked for Ford Brothers Trucking Company in Coal Grove.

Mrs. Kelly loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and attended Sydenstricker Methodist Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Jackson.

Those left to cherish her memory are niece, Christi Schweickart, of Ironton; great-nieces and nephews, Michael (Amber) Schweickart, Johnathon Schweickart, Ariel Schweickart Jalen Schweickart and Haylee Schweickart all of Ironton; and great-great-nieces and nephew, Michaela Schweickart, Liam Schweickart and Myla Kimbro, all of Ironton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Section V.

Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.