Carl Wilkes Sr.

Carl R. Wilkes Sr.

Carl R. Wilkes Sr., 66, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehab.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

