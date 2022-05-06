Denise Pringle

Denise Pringle

Denise Ann (Hord) Pringle, 65, of Ironton, died on May 4, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Remnant Recovery Church, 1323 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Bishop Raymond Coleman officiating.

Visitation will from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
