Denise Pringle

Denise Ann (Hord) Pringle, 65, of Ironton, died on May 4, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Remnant Recovery Church, 1323 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Bishop Raymond Coleman officiating.

Visitation will from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Pringle family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.