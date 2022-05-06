High School Standings

Published 11:58 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

High School Standings

BASEBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Gallipolis 11 2 15 5

Fairland 9 2 11 5

Portsmouth 9 3 25 4

Rock Hill 7 4 11 6

Ironton 9 5 10 8

Coal Grove 2 10 3 15

Chesapeake 1 10 2 10

South Point 1 11 2 14

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Sym. Valley 11 0 13 1

St. Joseph 11 2 17 2

Notre Dame 9 4 10 9

Ports. Clay 9 5 9 9

Green 5 9 6 15

Western 2 9 2 10

New Boston 2 11 2 11

Sciotoville E. 1 10 1 18

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Lucas. Valley 5 0 5 0

Wheelersburg 4 0 4 3

Waverly 3 2 5 2

Minford 3 2 3 4

Oak Hill 3 2 4 3

Ports. West 2 3 5 3

Eastern 1 4 2 4

S. Webster 1 5 3 6

Northwest 1 5 1 5

SOFTBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Ironton 10 4 14 6

Rock Hill 10 4 13 6

Portsmouth 10 4 17 6

Gallipolis 9 5 12 8

Fairland 7 6 14 10

Coal Grove 7 7 9 11

Chesapeake 1 13 5 13

South Point 1 12 4 19

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Notre Dame 12 0 15 1

Ports. Clay 8 2 12 7

Sym. Valley 7 3 10 6

New Boston 4 8 6 14

Green 6 6 6 10

Western 1 8 2 12

Sciotoville E. 0 11 0 15

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Wheelersburg 14 0 18 1

Port. West 13 2 21 2

So. Webster 9 5 12 7

Northwest 8 7 11 11

Lucas. Valley 8 7 9 10

Waverly 6 8 8 10

Eastern 4 11 6 14

Oak Hill 2 13 3 14

Minford 2 13 2 15

•-Some Games Not Included

