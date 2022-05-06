High School Standings
Published 11:58 pm Friday, May 6, 2022
High School Standings
BASEBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Gallipolis 11 2 15 5
Fairland 9 2 11 5
Portsmouth 9 3 25 4
Rock Hill 7 4 11 6
Ironton 9 5 10 8
Coal Grove 2 10 3 15
Chesapeake 1 10 2 10
South Point 1 11 2 14
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Sym. Valley 11 0 13 1
St. Joseph 11 2 17 2
Notre Dame 9 4 10 9
Ports. Clay 9 5 9 9
Green 5 9 6 15
Western 2 9 2 10
New Boston 2 11 2 11
Sciotoville E. 1 10 1 18
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Lucas. Valley 5 0 5 0
Wheelersburg 4 0 4 3
Waverly 3 2 5 2
Minford 3 2 3 4
Oak Hill 3 2 4 3
Ports. West 2 3 5 3
Eastern 1 4 2 4
S. Webster 1 5 3 6
Northwest 1 5 1 5
SOFTBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Ironton 10 4 14 6
Rock Hill 10 4 13 6
Portsmouth 10 4 17 6
Gallipolis 9 5 12 8
Fairland 7 6 14 10
Coal Grove 7 7 9 11
Chesapeake 1 13 5 13
South Point 1 12 4 19
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Notre Dame 12 0 15 1
Ports. Clay 8 2 12 7
Sym. Valley 7 3 10 6
New Boston 4 8 6 14
Green 6 6 6 10
Western 1 8 2 12
Sciotoville E. 0 11 0 15
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Wheelersburg 14 0 18 1
Port. West 13 2 21 2
So. Webster 9 5 12 7
Northwest 8 7 11 11
Lucas. Valley 8 7 9 10
Waverly 6 8 8 10
Eastern 4 11 6 14
Oak Hill 2 13 3 14
Minford 2 13 2 15
•-Some Games Not Included