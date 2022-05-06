Ironton Farmers Market returns today

Today people will once again be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a plethora of homemade goods, when the Ironton Farmers Market returns for its 10th year.

The season opening is 7 a.m.–3 p.m. today and the grand opening is 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

And the first people at the market on Saturday will be getting a little gift to help them shop.

“For the grand opening, we have a supply of reusable market bags for the first 1,000 attending,” said Sam Heighton, the market manager and executive director of Ironton aLive.

He added that the vendors had a great preseason meeting in April and the market has around 30-40 vendors who sign up every year, although not all the vendors set up every week.

“(We) added some interesting new vendors,” he said. “Our great permanent vendors are anxious to see their many customers and welcome new ones.”

With 2022 marking the 10th year anniversary for the market, Heighton is glad for its continued success and that it draws people from all over to Ironton. He helped start the farmers market, and acts as the market manager, and didn’t know what kind of expectations to have when it started in 2012 with just five vendors.

He said they are really excited with the growth that it has had and how people have accepted it.

King’s Daughters Medical Center is once again sponsoring the Ironton Farmers Market.

The Ironton Farmers Market is located at Market Square on Second Street in downtown Ironton and is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of October.