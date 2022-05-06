Ironton In Bloom plants trees in memory of loved ones

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By Mark Shaffer

Robbie Brown, the pastor of Be Hope Church, does an invocation at an Ironton In Bloom Arbor Day ceremony on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

Every spring, a whole crop of trees and shrubs are planted in Ironton as part of Ironton In Bloom’s continued efforts to beautify the city.

This year, trees were planted on Center and Third street intersection, in front of Ironton High School and in front of the old Memorial Hall building on Market Street. In all, Ironton In Bloom and the Ironton-Lawrence County CAO planted 18 trees and shrubs around town.

On Friday, which was Arbor Day, there was a small ceremony at the dogwood tree planted in front of Memorial Hall that was planted in honor of Rosemary Brown. Robby Brown of Be Hope Church prayed.

Brown’s children, John Brown, Wanda Brown, Cheryl Brown Lawson and Katie Brown, all of Ironton, were at the dedication.

Lawson said they dedicated a tree in her memory because after she passed away in 2020, the family asked that a tree be bought in her name in lieu of flowers. She said that the family was happy to have the tree in such a striking spot.

“And mom would have liked it because she knows I love history, I love this building,” she said. “My mom was so good.”

