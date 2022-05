Kimberly Justice

Kimberly Sue Justice, 58, of Willow Wood, died on on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Dwayne Justice.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.