William Taylor

William Ernest Taylor, 79, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House of Huntington.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Large) Taylor.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial to follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.