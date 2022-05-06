William Taylor

Published 2:32 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Obituaries

William Taylor

William Ernest Taylor, 79, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House of Huntington.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Large) Taylor.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial to follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Betty Kelly

Kimberly Justice

Carl Wilkes Sr.

Nola Nichols

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Naomi Judd died last weekend at age 76. What is your favorite song by The Judds?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...