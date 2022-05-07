Expressing creativity: Chesapeake Middle School hosts 180 works of art (WITH GALLERY)

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 7, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Chesapeake Middle School hosted an art show on Monday, featuring 180 pieces of artwork from fifth through eighth grades. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

CHESAPEAKE — On Monday, about 180 works of art were displayed for the community at Chesapeake Middle School for what is planned to be the start of an annual tradition.
Art teacher Amy Harmon said the school art show featured pieces from art students in the school’s fifth through eighth grades in a variety of media.

“This is our first exhibit,” she said. These were made throughout the school year.”

Harmon said the works included water colors, acrylic paint, markers, oil pastels and textiles.

She also pointed to some sculptural pieces that were created with toilet paper, netting and pantyhose.

“This is a chance for the community to come in, and it’s open to everybody,” she said of the show. “It’s an opportunity for the students to share their work and express their creativity.”

The pieces were displayed with lighting in the school’s gymnasium for a reception with refreshments, while members of the school’s bands took turns playing music for attendees.

