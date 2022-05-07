Lady Hornets blank Lady Panthers, 10-0

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Abbie Deeds limited the hits and that kept the Chesapeake Lady Panthers from scoring.

Email newsletter signup

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets had their hits limited, but that didn’t stop them.

The Lady Hornets parlayed 5 hits, 2 walks, 4 hit batsmen and 3 errors into a 10-0 run rule Ohio Valley Conference win over the Lady Panthers on Friday.

Deeds gave up only 3 hits, struck out 8 and walked only one as she notched the shutout.

Coal Grove (9-11, 7-7) scored the only runs it needed with 2 in the first inning.

Jordyn Dale reached on an error, Rylee Harmon walked, Dale went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

Harmon moved up on the error and scored on a hit by Katie Deeds.

The Lady Hornets got a run in the second when Ellie Delawder was hit by a pitch, Brannah Pauley was safe on an error and Delawder scored after 2 passed balls.

The lead went to 5-0 in the third inning.

Harmon led off with a double, Katie Deeds was hit by a pitch, both moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Jaden McComas.

Th lady Hornets created the run rule win with 5 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Pauley was hit by a pitch and Kassidy Travis hit into a force out. Travis used 2 passed balls to reach third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dale.

Harmon walked, Katie Deeds was hit by a pith and McComas singled them home. Rylee Black then slugged a 2-run home run over the fence in centerfield to cap the scoring.

McComas was 2-3 with 4 runs batted in to lead the Lady Hornets. Harmon and Katie Deeds were 1-1 and Black 1-3 with the 2-run homer.

Riley Isaacs was 1-1 and both Hannah Webb and Rachel Bishop were 1-2 for Chesapeake (5-13, 1-13).

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 3 3

Coal Grove 212 5x = 10 5 0

Hannah Webb and Abigail Birkhimer. Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. W-A. Deeds (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, K-8, BB-1, WP-1). L-Webb (IP-4.0, H-5, R-10, ER-8, K-1, BB-2, HBP-4. Hitting-CHS: Hannah Webb 1-2, Rachel Bishop 1-2, Riley Isaacs 1-1; CG: Jordyn Dale RBI, Rylee Harmon 1-1 2B, Katie Deeds 1-1 RBI, Jaden McComas 2-3 4-RBI, Rylee Black 1-3 HR 2-RBI.