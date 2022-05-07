Lady Tigers beat Trojans to create OVC tri-champs

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — This is one time when it’s all tied up that there won’t be any extra innings.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 3-1 on Thursday to force a three-way tie for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ironton (14-6) improved to 10-4 in the OVC and finished tied with Portsmouth and Rock Hill who also finished 10-4.

The Lady Trojans were 10-0 but lost their final 4 league games to Gallipolis, Coal Grove, Fairland and Ironton.

All the scoring came in the first inning.

After Graycie Brammer lined out to shortstop to start the game for Ironton, Emily Weber singled and Moore drilled an 0-2 pitch over the fence in centerfield for a 2-run home run.

Bella Sorbilli followed Moore and drove a 3-2 pitch over the centerfield fence and it was 3-0.

Portsmouth came right back in the bottom of the inning to score its lone run.

With one out, Emily Cheatham singled, stole second and scored on a double by Olivia Dickerson.

Moore got a pop out and ground out to end the inning.

After being out 10 days with a foot and ankle injury, Moore pitched one inning on Wednesday to get ready for the must-win game against Portsmouth.

Moore got the 3-hit complete-game win as she struck out 7 and did not walk a batter. She threw 100 pitches with 75 going for strikes.

Weber had a big day at the plate as she went 3-3. Moore was 1-3 with the home run and 2 RBI, Sorbilli was 2-3 with a home run and RBI, and Braylin Wallace, Sidney Douglas and Kylie Miller were all 1-3.

Faith Phillips took the loss as she went the distance allowing 9 hits, 3 earned runs with one strikeout and 2 walks.

Dickerson was 1-3 with the double and RBI while Cheatham and Katie Born were 1-3.

Ironton 300 000 0 = 3 9 1

Portsmouth 100 000 0 = 1 3 1

Keegan Moore and Gracie Brammer. Faith Phillips and Katie Born. W-Moore (IP-7.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-7, BB-0). L-Phillips (IP-7.0, H-9, R-3, ER-3, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Emily Weber 3-4, Keegan Moore 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 HR RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-3, Sidney Douglas 1-3, Kylie Miller 1-3; PHS: Emily Cheatham 1-3, Olivia Dickerson 1-3 2B RBI, Katie Born 1-3.